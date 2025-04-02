Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (LSE:0XVU) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Zscaler (LSE:0XVU) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XVU is 0.15%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 83,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 3,112K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XVU by 3.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,889K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XVU by 4.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,862K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XVU by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,601K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XVU by 84.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,480K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XVU by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.