Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Workiva (WK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Workiva (NYSE:WK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.45% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Workiva is $122.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 40.45% from its latest reported closing price of $87.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva is 853MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.29%, an increase of 33.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 59,224K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,148K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 56.13% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,101K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 29.56% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 1,746K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,646K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 32.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 35.09% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information



Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

