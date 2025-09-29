Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Vertex (VERX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Vertex (NasdaqGM:VERX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.30% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vertex is $37.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 49.30% from its latest reported closing price of $25.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex is 671MM, a decrease of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.33%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 113,189K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 3,644K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,398K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares , representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,166K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,018K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares , representing an increase of 32.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 29.74% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,499K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.