Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Varonis Systems (VRNS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 30, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Varonis Systems (NasdaqGS:VRNS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.51% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $52.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 58.51% from its latest reported closing price of $33.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is 635MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNS is 0.37%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 140,539K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,312K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 46.00% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,148K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,967K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares , representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 81.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,740K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 18.82% over the last quarter.

