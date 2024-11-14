Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Upbound Group (UPBD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Upbound Group (NasdaqGS:UPBD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Upbound Group is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of $33.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Upbound Group is 4,120MM, a decrease of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upbound Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPBD is 0.15%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.45% to 61,950K shares. The put/call ratio of UPBD is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,681K shares representing 15.87% ownership of the company.

Ieq Capital holds 4,827K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing an increase of 52.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 73.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,897K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,682K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 1.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,607K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPBD by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Upbound Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,950 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com.The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

