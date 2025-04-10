Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Tractor Supply (BMV:TSCO1) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Tractor Supply (BMV:TSCO1) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 1,552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO1 is 0.33%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 120,526K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,789K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares , representing an increase of 80.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO1 by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 22,257K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares , representing an increase of 80.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO1 by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,433K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,858K shares , representing an increase of 80.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO1 by 10.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,750K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares , representing an increase of 79.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO1 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,429K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing an increase of 77.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO1 by 22.39% over the last quarter.

