Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (WBAG:TMOF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (WBAG:TMOF) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMOF is 0.68%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 385,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,062K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,987K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,925K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,055K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,797K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,737K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,518K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,494K shares , representing a decrease of 41.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,237K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.