Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.97% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is $661.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $570.65 to a high of $805.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.97% from its latest reported closing price of $612.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 48,229MM, an increase of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.68%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 385,394K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,062K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,987K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,925K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,055K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,797K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,737K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,518K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,494K shares , representing a decrease of 41.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,237K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

