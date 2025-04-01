Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Tenable Holdings (TENB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Tenable Holdings (NasdaqGS:TENB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.28% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is $50.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.28% from its latest reported closing price of $35.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is 1,129MM, an increase of 25.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.26%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 132,193K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,606K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,883K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,179K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 15.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,778K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 0.75% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,700K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 2.75% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,672K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tenable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

