Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Tenable Holdings (BMV:TENB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Tenable Holdings (BMV:TENB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 17.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.47%, an increase of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 94,719K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,606K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,883K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,179K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 15.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,778K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 0.75% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,700K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 2.75% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,672K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

