Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Stoneridge (SRI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.73% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stoneridge is $30.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 108.73% from its latest reported closing price of $14.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stoneridge is 1,017MM, an increase of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoneridge. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRI is 0.13%, an increase of 19.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 34,856K shares. The put/call ratio of SRI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,030K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,220K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,065K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 23.42% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,612K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 19.53% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,590K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Stoneridge Background Information



Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets.

