Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sitio Royalties (STR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.57% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sitio Royalties is $29.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.57% from its latest reported closing price of $21.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sitio Royalties is 538MM, a decrease of 14.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sitio Royalties. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STR is 0.39%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 134,314K shares. The put/call ratio of STR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 36,496K shares representing 45.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 12,935K shares representing 16.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,380K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STR by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,768K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STR by 86.43% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,619K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STR by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Sitio Royalties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Falcon Minerals Corporation is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.