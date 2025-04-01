Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of SentinelOne (S) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.98% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne is $25.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.98% from its latest reported closing price of $18.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne is 1,373MM, an increase of 67.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.46%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 296,255K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 11,425K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,146K shares , representing a decrease of 111.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 9,613K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,049K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 8,734K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,101K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,604K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 7,848K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 13.25% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

