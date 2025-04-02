Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of SentinelOne (BMV:S1) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of SentinelOne (BMV:S1) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 11,425K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,146K shares , representing a decrease of 111.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1 by 34.64% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 9,613K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,049K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S1 by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 8,734K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,101K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S1 by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,604K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1 by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 7,848K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1 by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.