Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Salesforce (WBAG:CRM) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Salesforce (WBAG:CRM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 4,600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salesforce. This is an increase of 417 owner(s) or 9.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.74%, an increase of 111.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 923,452K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,451K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,179K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 17.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,878K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,379K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,117K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,955K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,248K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,688K shares , representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 56.85% over the last quarter.

