Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Ryder System (R) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Ryder System (NYSE:R) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.22% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ryder System is $147.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.22% from its latest reported closing price of $122.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryder System is 13,492MM, an increase of 13.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryder System. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R is 0.18%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 42,514K shares. The put/call ratio of R is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,813K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R by 84.37% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 2,175K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,853K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,594K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R by 3.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,380K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Ryder System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

