Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Rubrik (RBRK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 30, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.57% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rubrik is $116.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.57% from its latest reported closing price of $78.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rubrik is 1,059MM, a decrease of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBRK is 0.50%, an increase of 24.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 113,082K shares. The put/call ratio of RBRK is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 4,948K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,773K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 111.09% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,569K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 48.14% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 2,998K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares , representing an increase of 52.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 140.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,870K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing an increase of 35.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 113.73% over the last quarter.

