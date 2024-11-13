Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Regional Management (RM) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regional Management is $37.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of $30.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regional Management is 632MM, an increase of 13.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RM is 0.10%, an increase of 25.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 8,528K shares. The put/call ratio of RM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,086K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 45.37% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,019K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 42.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 405K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing a decrease of 71.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 90.16% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 352K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 0.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regional Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name 'Regional Finance' in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.