Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Rapid7 (BMV:RPD) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Rapid7 (BMV:RPD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.33%, an increase of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 66,082K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 5,023K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares , representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 0.34% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 3,690K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,695K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,115K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 15.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,977K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 1.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.