Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Plumas Bancorp (NasdaqCM:PLBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.38% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Plumas Bancorp is $45.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.38% from its latest reported closing price of $48.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Plumas Bancorp is 84MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plumas Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBC is 0.05%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.06% to 2,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 353K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 220K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 194K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 171K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 12.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Plumas Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte and one located in the southern Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

