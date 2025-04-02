Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Palo Alto Networks (LSE:0KF5) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Palo Alto Networks (LSE:0KF5) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.23% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is 214.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 123.24 GBX to a high of 250.00 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 41.23% from its latest reported closing price of 364.91 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 8,529MM, a decrease of 0.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 258 owner(s) or 8.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KF5 is 0.48%, an increase of 46.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.23% to 571,294K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,558K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,268K shares , representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,708K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares , representing an increase of 52.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,172K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares , representing an increase of 49.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,865K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,172K shares , representing an increase of 51.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,382K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 4.25% over the last quarter.

