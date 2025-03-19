Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Oracle (ORCL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.55% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $192.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $258.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.55% from its latest reported closing price of $152.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 58,309MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 304 owner(s) or 6.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.68%, an increase of 104.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 1,448,692K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,079K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,411K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 45,306K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,826K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 3.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,506K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,862K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,814K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,195K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 20,202K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,480K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Oracle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

