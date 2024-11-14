Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of OneMain Holdings (OMF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $56.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of $54.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,788MM, an increase of 52.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.42%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 134,403K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,100K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 10,027K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,484K shares , representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 6.96% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,784K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,787K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 7,270K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,672K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,593K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

