Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Monro (MNRO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Monro (NasdaqGS:MNRO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Monro is $29.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of $27.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monro is 1,441MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monro. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNRO is 0.08%, an increase of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 40,158K shares. The put/call ratio of MNRO is 4.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,653K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares , representing a decrease of 70.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 54.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,933K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 25.07% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,671K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 14.49% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,562K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,334K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 88.34% over the last quarter.

Monro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,259 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through

