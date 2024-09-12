Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Lithia Motors (LAD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors is $339.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $403.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of $261.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors is 34,089MM, an increase of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.29%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 32,028K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,391K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,017K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,701K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 1.39% over the last quarter.

OAKLX - Oakmark Select Fund Investor Class holds 1,299K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 890K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing a decrease of 74.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Background Information

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

