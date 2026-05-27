Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings is $47.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.57. The average price target represents an increase of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of $42.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lamb Weston Holdings is 5,832MM, a decrease of 10.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55, an increase of 3.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an decrease of 393 owner(s) or 40.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.14%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.83% to 147,733K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,467K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,825K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,171K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,296K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,183K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,240K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Starboard Value holds 6,115K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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