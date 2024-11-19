Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KYMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.33% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is $57.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 35.33% from its latest reported closing price of $42.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 78MM, a decrease of 10.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.24%, an increase of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 74,504K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,645K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,996K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,996K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,162K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 4,896K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,618K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 76.62% over the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.