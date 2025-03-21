Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Klaviyo (KVYO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.16% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo is $52.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.16% from its latest reported closing price of $32.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo is 1,151MM, an increase of 22.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 19.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.80%, an increase of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 131,059K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 40,828K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,428K shares , representing a decrease of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,996K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares , representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,868K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,002K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,267K shares , representing a decrease of 75.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 34.29% over the last quarter.

