Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Katapult Holdings (KPLT) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Katapult Holdings (NasdaqGM:KPLT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.56% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Katapult Holdings is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 143.56% from its latest reported closing price of $6.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Katapult Holdings is 314MM, an increase of 29.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Katapult Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPLT is 0.07%, an increase of 101.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.94% to 878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iridian Asset Management holds 400K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLT by 25.61% over the last quarter.

Hidden Lake Asset Management holds 123K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Venturi Wealth Management holds 55K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 45K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Katapult Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Katapult is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult partners with hundreds of retailers across the United States and millions of approved consumers to create new opportunities for point-of-sale transactions.

