Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Independent Bank (INDB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Independent Bank (NasdaqGS:INDB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.62% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank is $91.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from its latest reported closing price of $78.37 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank is 861MM, an increase of 8.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank. This is an decrease of 304 owner(s) or 48.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDB is 0.08%, an increase of 46.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.86% to 41,892K shares. The put/call ratio of INDB is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,538K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Rockland Trust holds 1,470K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,232K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,050K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,046K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 2.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.