Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.43% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immunome is $32.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 153.43% from its latest reported closing price of $12.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 291MM, an increase of 2,595.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 26.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.09%, an increase of 40.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.69% to 51,214K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 4,890K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,879K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,879K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing an increase of 60.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 29.35% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,164K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,021K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares , representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 56.92% over the last quarter.

Immunome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

