Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of IDEAYA Biosciences (NasdaqGS:IDYA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.21% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for IDEAYA Biosciences is $57.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 120.21% from its latest reported closing price of $26.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDEAYA Biosciences is 20MM, an increase of 407.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEAYA Biosciences. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDYA is 0.20%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.37% to 103,098K shares. The put/call ratio of IDYA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,681K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 5,208K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 50.49% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,162K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 62.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,015K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,744K shares , representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 53.51% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,955K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Ideaya Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

