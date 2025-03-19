Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of HubSpot (LSE:0TZZ) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of HubSpot (LSE:0TZZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TZZ is 0.39%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.55% to 57,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,195K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,327K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares , representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 51.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,477K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 79.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,210K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 79.61% over the last quarter.

