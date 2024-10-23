Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardian Pharmacy Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 325K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company.

Seven Grand Managers holds 150K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Global Retirement Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

