Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of German American Bancorp (GABC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of German American Bancorp (NasdaqGS:GABC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.44% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for German American Bancorp is $43.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from its latest reported closing price of $40.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for German American Bancorp is 284MM, an increase of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GABC is 0.10%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 19,026K shares. The put/call ratio of GABC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,512K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 81.36% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,402K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 9.05% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 992K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 922K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 28.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 842K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

German American Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

