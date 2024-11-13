Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of FirstCash Holdings (NasdaqGS:FCFS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.44% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings is $137.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.44% from its latest reported closing price of $109.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FirstCash Holdings is 3,308MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.24%, an increase of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.07% to 48,380K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,436K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company.

Earnest Partners holds 2,344K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 13.98% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 19.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,160K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 15.22% over the last quarter.

FirstCash Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.