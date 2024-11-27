Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of First Hawaiian (FHB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of First Hawaiian (NasdaqGS:FHB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.14% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is $24.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.14% from its latest reported closing price of $27.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is 922MM, an increase of 13.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.18%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 169,709K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,895K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,200K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,153K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 28.74% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 10,625K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 5.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,267K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,631K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,841K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 0.24% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

