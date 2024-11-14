Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Enova International (ENVA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.30% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enova International is $94.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.30% from its latest reported closing price of $102.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,323MM, an increase of 98.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.25%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.33% to 32,841K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,900K shares representing 18.70% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,755K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 829K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 19.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 780K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 756K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing a decrease of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Enova International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

