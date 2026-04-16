Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Eastern Bankshares (EBC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Eastern Bankshares (NasdaqGS:EBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.25% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eastern Bankshares is $23.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from its latest reported closing price of $20.72 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Eastern Bankshares is 764MM, an increase of 9.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastern Bankshares. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 44.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBC is 0.09%, an increase of 55.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.57% to 164,012K shares. The put/call ratio of EBC is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,437K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing an increase of 65.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 58.84% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 7,383K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,409K shares , representing an increase of 13.19%.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,428K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 41.23% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,311K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares , representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBC by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,111K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.