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Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Diversified Energy (DEC) with Overweight Recommendation

April 16, 2026 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.10% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Diversified Energy is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.81 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.10% from its latest reported closing price of $15.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Diversified Energy is 963MM, a decrease of 40.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.10%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.08% to 55,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EIG Asset Management holds 9,602K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 5,445K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing an increase of 52.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 125.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,388K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 3,204K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Tejara Capital holds 2,008K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Diversified Energy Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Diversified Energy Company-> See our take on Diversified Energy Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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