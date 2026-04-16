Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Diversified Energy (DEC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.10% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Diversified Energy is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.81 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.10% from its latest reported closing price of $15.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Diversified Energy is 963MM, a decrease of 40.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diversified Energy. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEC is 0.10%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.08% to 55,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EIG Asset Management holds 9,602K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 5,445K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing an increase of 52.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 125.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,388K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 3,204K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Tejara Capital holds 2,008K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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