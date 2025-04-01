Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of CyberArk Software (CYBR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of CyberArk Software (NasdaqGS:CYBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.05% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is $459.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $306.05 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.05% from its latest reported closing price of $338.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is 1,057MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.56%, an increase of 22.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 55,434K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 1,604K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares , representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,150K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 1,143K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,007K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 12.45% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 940K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 8.10% over the last quarter.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

