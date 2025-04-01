Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (NasdaqGS:CRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is $410.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of $352.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 4,739MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94, a decrease of 17.77% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,716 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.38%, an increase of 42.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 192,187K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,329K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,313K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 20.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,300K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,047K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,421K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,018K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,744K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.