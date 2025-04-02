Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (WBAG:CHKP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (WBAG:CHKP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.39%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 88,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,260K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,632K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares , representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,590K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,518K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,297K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.