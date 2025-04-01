Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (NasdaqGS:CHKP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $238.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $165.78 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of $230.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,603MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.39%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 88,465K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,260K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,632K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares , representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,590K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,518K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,297K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Check Point Software Technolgies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

