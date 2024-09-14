Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Carvana (LSE:0A79) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Carvana (LSE:0A79) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 18.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A79 is 1.09%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.02% to 124,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,053K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,459K shares , representing an increase of 38.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 131.00% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,531K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 5,855K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,015K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRBCX - T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 4,677K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing an increase of 29.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 95.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.