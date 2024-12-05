Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of CarMax (LSE:0HTQ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of CarMax (LSE:0HTQ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.17% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for CarMax is 81.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 GBX to a high of 110.25 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.17% from its latest reported closing price of 84.53 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is 30,284MM, an increase of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,345 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HTQ is -3.01%, an increase of 1,046.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 196,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 8,309K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTQ by 55.20% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 6,308K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,703K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTQ by 6.09% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,202K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTQ by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,284K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,412K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTQ by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,918K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTQ by 2.00% over the last quarter.

