Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of C4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CCCC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.04% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is $16.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 292.04% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 29MM, a decrease of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 24.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.13%, an increase of 10.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 66,494K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 6,881K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,604K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,052K shares , representing an increase of 38.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 76.56% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,677K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares , representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 32.42% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,891K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,878K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C4 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

