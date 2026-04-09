Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.89% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living is $18.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.89% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Brookdale Senior Living is 3,341MM, an increase of 9.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is an decrease of 158 owner(s) or 39.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.23%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.96% to 235,250K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,637K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,642K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 6.53% over the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 11,429K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,096K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,156K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,609K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 8,498K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,706K shares , representing a decrease of 49.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 24.52% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 8,497K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares , representing an increase of 25.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 43.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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