Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.29% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings is $191.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.29% from its latest reported closing price of $103.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boot Barn Holdings is 2,031MM, an increase of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.33%, an increase of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 47,194K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,161K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 32.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 40.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,969K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,142K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing an increase of 24.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 19.07% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 979K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 110.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 55.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 951K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

