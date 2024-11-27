Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Stock (BOH.PRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BOH.PRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH.PRA is 0.37%, an increase of 65.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.51% to 1,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 701K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 4.95% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF holds 140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing a decrease of 146.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 54.87% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 24K shares.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 18.91% over the last quarter.

